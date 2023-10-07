Israeli Prime Minister: Hamas will pay an unprecedented price

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Saturday that the Islamic movement Hamas "will pay an unprecedented price" after it launched a wide-ranging operation involving rocket attacks and infiltrations into Israel.



Netanyahu said in a statement, "Hamas conducted a criminal and surprise attack this morning against the state of Israel and its citizens."



He added, "I have ordered a wide-scale mobilization of reserve forces, and we respond to the fire with a level of force the enemy has not yet known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price."



He declared that his country is in a state of war.





