Israeli Prime Minister: Hamas will pay an unprecedented price

Middle East News
2023-10-07 | 05:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli Prime Minister: Hamas will pay an unprecedented price
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Prime Minister: Hamas will pay an unprecedented price

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Saturday that the Islamic movement Hamas "will pay an unprecedented price" after it launched a wide-ranging operation involving rocket attacks and infiltrations into Israel.

Netanyahu said in a statement, "Hamas conducted a criminal and surprise attack this morning against the state of Israel and its citizens." 

He added, "I have ordered a wide-scale mobilization of reserve forces, and we respond to the fire with a level of force the enemy has not yet known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price." 

He declared that his country is in a state of war.


AFP


Middle East News

Israel

Prime Minister

Hamas

Palestine

Gaza

Attack

War

LBCI Next
Israeli army: Fighting on the ground in “certain locations” in Israel near its border with the Gaza Strip
Borrell: European Union Strongly Condemns Hamas Attacks from Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:55

White House: Washington “stands firmly” by Israel in confronting the Hamas attack

LBCI
Middle East News
06:36

Al Arabiya: At least 22 Israelis killed, over 500 wounded in Hamas surprise attack

LBCI
World News
05:03

Borrell: European Union Strongly Condemns Hamas Attacks from Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
02:08

Sudden Rocket Barrage: Escalation of Tensions as Gaza Launches Dozens of Rockets Towards Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:22

AFP: At least nine Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since the escalation with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
08:08

Khamenei advisor declares Iran's "support" for Hamas operation on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
07:16

Jihadists hold Israeli soldiers captive as Gaza airstrikes continue

LBCI
Middle East News
06:59

Al Arabiya: Mahmoud Abbas says Palestinians have the right to defend themselves against ‘terror’

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:30

Israeli Prime Minister: Hamas will pay an unprecedented price

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-18

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-16

Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate

LBCI
Sports News
2023-10-05

Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay granted automatic qualification for 2030 FIFA World Cup

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

Riot sparks deadly fire in Zahle Prison, leaving four dead

LBCI
Middle East News
05:30

Israeli Prime Minister: Hamas will pay an unprecedented price

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Hezbollah's message of unity and resilience to the Palestinian people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:17

Homs Military Academy tragedy: Aerial assault sparks speculation

LBCI
Middle East News
06:36

Al Arabiya: At least 22 Israelis killed, over 500 wounded in Hamas surprise attack

LBCI
Middle East News
07:16

Jihadists hold Israeli soldiers captive as Gaza airstrikes continue

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More