Erdogan urges Israel and Palestinians to act "rationally"

Middle East News
2023-10-07 | 06:08
High views
Erdogan urges Israel and Palestinians to act &quot;rationally&quot;
Erdogan urges Israel and Palestinians to act "rationally"

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Israel and the Palestinians to "act rationally" and avoid further escalation as the wide-scale operation by Hamas against Israel continues, with Israel declaring itself in a state of war.

Erdogan stated, "We call on all parties to act rationally and refrain from emotional actions that escalate tensions."


