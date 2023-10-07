News
Erdogan urges Israel and Palestinians to act "rationally"
Middle East News
2023-10-07 | 06:08
Erdogan urges Israel and Palestinians to act "rationally"
On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Israel and the Palestinians to "act rationally" and avoid further escalation as the wide-scale operation by Hamas against Israel continues, with Israel declaring itself in a state of war.
Erdogan stated, "We call on all parties to act rationally and refrain from emotional actions that escalate tensions."
AFP
Middle East News
Erdogan
Israel
Palestinians
Rationally
Turkey
