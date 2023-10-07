Jihadists hold Israeli soldiers captive as Gaza airstrikes continue

Middle East News
2023-10-07 | 07:16
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Jihadists hold Israeli soldiers captive as Gaza airstrikes continue
Jihadists hold Israeli soldiers captive as Gaza airstrikes continue

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad announced the capture of several Israeli soldiers. 

Meanwhile, the Israeli military reported that their fighter jets targeted 17 military sites and four secular sites affiliated with Hamas in Gaza. 

Furthermore, Israeli media outlets reported that the Israeli Minister of National Security declared a state of emergency across the country.

Middle East News

Jihadists

Israeli

Soldiers

Captive

Gaza

Airstrikes

