AFP: At least nine Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since the escalation with Israel

At least nine Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to reporters from AFP in the region.



These casualties occurred following a military operation carried out by the Hamas movement against Israel, which responded with airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.



An AFP journalist witnessed eight bodies at the morgue of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, while another reported the funeral procession for a ninth person who was killed in Khan Yunis in the southern part of the Strip. The situation in the region remains tense as the conflict escalates.





AFP