AFP: At least nine Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since the escalation with Israel

Middle East News
2023-10-07 | 08:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
AFP: At least nine Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since the escalation with Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
AFP: At least nine Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since the escalation with Israel

At least nine Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to reporters from AFP in the region. 

These casualties occurred following a military operation carried out by the Hamas movement against Israel, which responded with airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

An AFP journalist witnessed eight bodies at the morgue of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, while another reported the funeral procession for a ninth person who was killed in Khan Yunis in the southern part of the Strip. The situation in the region remains tense as the conflict escalates.


AFP
 

Middle East News

AFP

Palestinians

Killed

Gaza Strip

Escalation

Israel

LBCI Next
198 dead and more than 1,600 wounded in the Gaza Strip
Khamenei advisor declares Iran's "support" for Hamas operation on Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:52

Saudi Foreign Ministry calls for de-escalation between Palestinians and Israelis

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-25

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli army gunfire in Nablus

LBCI
Middle East News
06:36

Al Arabiya: At least 22 Israelis killed, over 500 wounded in Hamas surprise attack

LBCI
Middle East News
06:08

Erdogan urges Israel and Palestinians to act "rationally"

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:42

1973 vs. 2023: Comparing Operation Al-Aqsa Flood to the 1973 Yom Kippur War

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Media's delayed response: Israeli outlets stunned by Hamas operations

LBCI
Middle East News
10:56

The Al-Qassam Brigades issue a statement about the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

LBCI
Middle East News
10:39

UNIFIL monitors recent escalations and reinforces its presence to maintain stability

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-28

Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-04

New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: What is happening in Palestine is a blow to normalization and a reaffirmation of the strategic choice of resistance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: What is happening in Palestine is a blow to normalization and a reaffirmation of the strategic choice of resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Hezbollah's message of unity and resilience to the Palestinian people

LBCI
Middle East News
10:14

198 dead and more than 1,600 wounded in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
05:30

Israeli Prime Minister: Hamas will pay an unprecedented price

LBCI
Middle East News
07:16

Jihadists hold Israeli soldiers captive as Gaza airstrikes continue

LBCI
Middle East News
06:36

Al Arabiya: At least 22 Israelis killed, over 500 wounded in Hamas surprise attack

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Qatari Mediation in Lebanon: Unraveling Political Complexities and Maneuvering for Presidential Succession

LBCI
Middle East News
10:56

The Al-Qassam Brigades issue a statement about the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More