198 dead and more than 1,600 wounded in the Gaza Strip

The Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, which were launched in response to a surprise attack by Hamas, have resulted in the deaths of at least 198 Palestinians and left more than 1,610 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.



In a statement, the ministry reported, "The total number of martyrs and wounded on Saturday reached 198 martyrs and 1,610 injuries with various degrees."



Meanwhile, as of the afternoon, the Israeli side had reported forty fatalities and hundreds of injuries, according to medical sources.





AFP