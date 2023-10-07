UNIFIL monitors recent escalations and reinforces its presence to maintain stability

The official spokesperson for UNIFIL, Andrea Tenenti, announced that the peacekeeping mission is closely monitoring the dramatic events unfolding in Israel, with peacekeeping troops stationed along the Blue Line to maintain stability and avoid escalation.



In an interview with the National News Agency, Tenenti stated, "We have also reinforced our presence throughout our operational area to adapt to developments, including efforts to counter rocket launches."



He further added, "Our leadership has been in constant communication with all parties since the start of the events to ensure effective coordination and prevent misunderstandings. Our main goal is to maintain stability along the Blue Line and avoid any escalation that could have dire consequences for the residents in the region."