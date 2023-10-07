The Al-Qassam Brigades issue a statement about the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

Middle East News
2023-10-07 | 10:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
The Al-Qassam Brigades issue a statement about the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
The Al-Qassam Brigades issue a statement about the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

In a statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that under the cover of an intensive rocket barrage and targeting of the enemy's command and control systems, their fighters successfully breached the enemy's defensive line. 

In addition, they executed a coordinated attack on more than 50 sites in the Gaza Division and the southern region of the Israeli army, resulting in the collapse of the division's defense.

They noted that their fighters are still engaged in heroic battles at 25 locations as of now, with the fighting currently centered around the "Ra'im" base, the headquarters of the Gaza Division.

Middle East News

Al-Qassam Brigades

Statement

Operation

Al-Aqsa

Flood

Palestine

LBCI Next
Sudden Rocket Barrage: Escalation of Tensions as Gaza Launches Dozens of Rockets Towards Israel
Homs Military Academy tragedy: Aerial assault sparks speculation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:42

1973 vs. 2023: Comparing Operation Al-Aqsa Flood to the 1973 Yom Kippur War

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-08

Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula

LBCI
World News
11:39

Statement from President Joe Biden: Condemning terrorist attacks in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Media's delayed response: Israeli outlets stunned by Hamas operations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:05

AFP: Israeli raids destroy several towers in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Surprise attack: Israel on high alert as Hamas infiltrates Israeli territory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:42

1973 vs. 2023: Comparing Operation Al-Aqsa Flood to the 1973 Yom Kippur War

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:39

UNIFIL monitors recent escalations and reinforces its presence to maintain stability

LBCI
Middle East News
10:56

The Al-Qassam Brigades issue a statement about the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

LBCI
World News
2023-07-07

Thousands of Pakistanis protest against burning a Quran copy in Sweden

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:42

1973 vs. 2023: Comparing Operation Al-Aqsa Flood to the 1973 Yom Kippur War

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
10:14

198 dead and more than 1,600 wounded in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: What is happening in Palestine is a blow to normalization and a reaffirmation of the strategic choice of resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

NNA: Lebanese Army closes military road near Blue Line amid Israeli military deployment

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Hezbollah's message of unity and resilience to the Palestinian people

LBCI
Middle East News
05:30

Israeli Prime Minister: Hamas will pay an unprecedented price

LBCI
Middle East News
07:16

Jihadists hold Israeli soldiers captive as Gaza airstrikes continue

LBCI
Middle East News
06:36

Al Arabiya: At least 22 Israelis killed, over 500 wounded in Hamas surprise attack

LBCI
Middle East News
10:56

The Al-Qassam Brigades issue a statement about the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More