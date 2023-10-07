The Al-Qassam Brigades issue a statement about the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

In a statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that under the cover of an intensive rocket barrage and targeting of the enemy's command and control systems, their fighters successfully breached the enemy's defensive line.



In addition, they executed a coordinated attack on more than 50 sites in the Gaza Division and the southern region of the Israeli army, resulting in the collapse of the division's defense.



They noted that their fighters are still engaged in heroic battles at 25 locations as of now, with the fighting currently centered around the "Ra'im" base, the headquarters of the Gaza Division.