AFP: Israeli raids destroy several towers in the Gaza Strip

Middle East News
2023-10-07 | 12:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
AFP: Israeli raids destroy several towers in the Gaza Strip
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
AFP: Israeli raids destroy several towers in the Gaza Strip

Israeli fighter jets targeted three commercial and residential towers in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, as reported by correspondents from AFP who witnessed the thick plumes of smoke rising as the towers collapsed entirely.

The Israeli military confirmed the airstrikes in a statement, stating that "the terrorist organization Hamas deliberately places its military facilities among the civilian population in the Gaza Strip." 

They also mentioned issuing advance warnings to residents and requesting them to evacuate the buildings.

AFP
 

Middle East News

AFP

Israeli

Raids

Destroy

Towers

Gaza Strip

LBCI Next
Sudden Rocket Barrage: Escalation of Tensions as Gaza Launches Dozens of Rockets Towards Israel
Homs Military Academy tragedy: Aerial assault sparks speculation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:22

AFP: At least nine Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since the escalation with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
05:57

Israeli army: Fighting on the ground in “certain locations” in Israel near its border with the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

NNA: Lebanese Army closes military road near Blue Line amid Israeli military deployment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Surprise attack: Israel on high alert as Hamas infiltrates Israeli territory

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Surprise attack: Israel on high alert as Hamas infiltrates Israeli territory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:42

1973 vs. 2023: Comparing Operation Al-Aqsa Flood to the 1973 Yom Kippur War

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Media's delayed response: Israeli outlets stunned by Hamas operations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Qatari Mediation in Lebanon: Unraveling Political Complexities and Maneuvering for Presidential Succession

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Media's delayed response: Israeli outlets stunned by Hamas operations

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-21

Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-01

The quest for a compromise: Lebanon's political stalemate and the third option

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

NNA: Lebanese Army closes military road near Blue Line amid Israeli military deployment

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: What is happening in Palestine is a blow to normalization and a reaffirmation of the strategic choice of resistance

LBCI
Middle East News
10:14

198 dead and more than 1,600 wounded in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Hezbollah's message of unity and resilience to the Palestinian people

LBCI
Middle East News
05:30

Israeli Prime Minister: Hamas will pay an unprecedented price

LBCI
Middle East News
07:16

Jihadists hold Israeli soldiers captive as Gaza airstrikes continue

LBCI
Middle East News
06:36

Al Arabiya: At least 22 Israelis killed, over 500 wounded in Hamas surprise attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Surprise attack: Israel on high alert as Hamas infiltrates Israeli territory

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More