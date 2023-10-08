Palestinian casualties in Gaza due to escalation with Israel rise to 313

Middle East News
2023-10-08 | 03:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinian casualties in Gaza due to escalation with Israel rise to 313
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Palestinian casualties in Gaza due to escalation with Israel rise to 313

The death toll of Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday, the second day of escalation with Israel, has risen to 313 people, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the sector. 

The ministry stated in a brief statement that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has increased to "313 citizens with 1,990 varying degrees of injuries," while the Ministry of Health in Ramallah confirmed that among the casualties were "20 children." 

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Palestinian

Gaza

Escalation

Israel

Ministry

Health

LBCI Next
Israeli army announces intention to evacuate residents in the vicinity of Gaza within 24 hours
AFP: Israeli raids destroy several towers in the Gaza Strip
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:22

AFP: At least nine Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since the escalation with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-07

Saudi Foreign Ministry calls for de-escalation between Palestinians and Israelis

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-05

Israeli Army Kills Palestinian in Occupied West Bank: Health Ministry

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
07:40

Israeli Health Ministry: Israeli death toll has risen to 500

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:00

Hamas Movement calls for general mobilization and confrontation of the occupation in all locations

LBCI
Middle East News
05:50

Two Israelis, one Egyptian killed by policeman's gunfire in Alexandria

LBCI
Middle East News
05:05

Israeli army announces intention to evacuate residents in the vicinity of Gaza within 24 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
12:05

AFP: Israeli raids destroy several towers in the Gaza Strip

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-07

Qatari Mediation in Lebanon: Unraveling Political Complexities and Maneuvering for Presidential Succession

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:49

Rockets strike radar station, Rweisat Al-Alam in Shebaa Farms: video

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
07:40

Israeli Health Ministry: Israeli death toll has risen to 500

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

MP Gemayel warns of Lebanon becoming a security-police state

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More