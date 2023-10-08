News
Palestinian casualties in Gaza due to escalation with Israel rise to 313
Middle East News
2023-10-08 | 03:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Palestinian casualties in Gaza due to escalation with Israel rise to 313
The death toll of Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday, the second day of escalation with Israel, has risen to 313 people, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the sector.
The ministry stated in a brief statement that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has increased to "313 citizens with 1,990 varying degrees of injuries," while the Ministry of Health in Ramallah confirmed that among the casualties were "20 children."
AFP
Middle East News
Palestinian
Gaza
Escalation
Israel
Ministry
Health
