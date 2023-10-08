Israeli army announces intention to evacuate residents in the vicinity of Gaza within 24 hours

The Israeli army has announced its intention to evacuate all residents from the vicinity of the Gaza Strip within 24 hours after deploying tens of thousands of its soldiers to combat Palestinian militants who infiltrated from the Gaza Strip.



The army's spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, told reporters, "Our mission in the next twenty-four hours is to evacuate all residents of the Gaza envelope."



Hagari emphasized that the fighting continues "to rescue the hostages" held by Palestinian militants in Israel. He added, "There are tens of thousands of combat troops, and we will reach every gathering to eliminate every terrorist in Israel."