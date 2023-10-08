Israeli army announces intention to evacuate residents in the vicinity of Gaza within 24 hours

Middle East News
2023-10-08 | 05:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army announces intention to evacuate residents in the vicinity of Gaza within 24 hours
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army announces intention to evacuate residents in the vicinity of Gaza within 24 hours

The Israeli army has announced its intention to evacuate all residents from the vicinity of the Gaza Strip within 24 hours after deploying tens of thousands of its soldiers to combat Palestinian militants who infiltrated from the Gaza Strip.

The army's spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, told reporters, "Our mission in the next twenty-four hours is to evacuate all residents of the Gaza envelope." 

Hagari emphasized that the fighting continues "to rescue the hostages" held by Palestinian militants in Israel. He added, "There are tens of thousands of combat troops, and we will reach every gathering to eliminate every terrorist in Israel."
 

Middle East News

Israel

Army

Residents

Gaza Strip

Soldiers

Palestine

Militants

LBCI Next
Two Israelis, one Egyptian killed by policeman's gunfire in Alexandria
Palestinian casualties in Gaza due to escalation with Israel rise to 313
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-07

Israeli army: Fighting on the ground in “certain locations” in Israel near its border with the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

NNA: Lebanese Army closes military road near Blue Line amid Israeli military deployment

LBCI
Middle East News
12:05

AFP: Israeli raids destroy several towers in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
08:22

AFP: At least nine Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since the escalation with Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:00

Hamas Movement calls for general mobilization and confrontation of the occupation in all locations

LBCI
Middle East News
05:50

Two Israelis, one Egyptian killed by policeman's gunfire in Alexandria

LBCI
Middle East News
03:58

Palestinian casualties in Gaza due to escalation with Israel rise to 313

LBCI
Middle East News
12:05

AFP: Israeli raids destroy several towers in the Gaza Strip

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-07

Qatari Mediation in Lebanon: Unraveling Political Complexities and Maneuvering for Presidential Succession

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:49

Rockets strike radar station, Rweisat Al-Alam in Shebaa Farms: video

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
07:40

Israeli Health Ministry: Israeli death toll has risen to 500

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

MP Gemayel warns of Lebanon becoming a security-police state

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More