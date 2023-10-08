Two Israelis, one Egyptian killed by policeman's gunfire in Alexandria

2023-10-08 | 05:50
Two Israelis, one Egyptian killed by policeman&#39;s gunfire in Alexandria
Two Israelis, one Egyptian killed by policeman's gunfire in Alexandria

Two Israelis and one Egyptian were killed on Sunday when an Egyptian policeman opened fire on an Israeli tourist delegation in central Alexandria (north), according to local media reports. 

The Egyptian channel “Extra news” reported on its "X" account, citing a security source that "one of the police officers assigned to secure the El Manshiyya area (downtown) in Alexandria randomly opened fire while an Israeli tourist group was present at a tourist shrine." 

