Hamas Movement calls for general mobilization and confrontation of the occupation in all locations

Middle East News
2023-10-08 | 07:00
Hamas Movement calls for general mobilization and confrontation of the occupation in all locations
2min
Hamas Movement calls for general mobilization and confrontation of the occupation in all locations

Hamas has stated concerning the current events, saying, "Today is the day of the surge of truth and strength, in support of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and in solidarity with the honorable Gaza, defending our land and our sanctities."

"We call upon people to mobilize and confront the occupation in all locations, block the bypass roads used by the settlers, and stand by the hands of the defiant fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigades, Al-Quds Brigades, Martyrs of Al-Aqsa Brigades, and all the resistance forces to continue the confrontation and target the occupation and its settler militias everywhere on our occupied land," it stated.

"We emphasize the sons and daughters of our noble movement, as well as the masses of our people, to participate widely in the popular events that will start today, Sunday, at 6:00 PM in all cities of the occupied West Bank and head to the flashpoints with the oppressive Zionist occupation to show them our determination and uphold our right to liberation and return," it urged.

Breaking Headlines

Middle East News

Palestine

Israel

Hamas Movement

