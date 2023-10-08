News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas Movement calls for general mobilization and confrontation of the occupation in all locations
Middle East News
2023-10-08 | 07:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hamas Movement calls for general mobilization and confrontation of the occupation in all locations
Hamas has stated concerning the current events, saying, "Today is the day of the surge of truth and strength, in support of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and in solidarity with the honorable Gaza, defending our land and our sanctities."
"We call upon people to mobilize and confront the occupation in all locations, block the bypass roads used by the settlers, and stand by the hands of the defiant fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigades, Al-Quds Brigades, Martyrs of Al-Aqsa Brigades, and all the resistance forces to continue the confrontation and target the occupation and its settler militias everywhere on our occupied land," it stated.
"We emphasize the sons and daughters of our noble movement, as well as the masses of our people, to participate widely in the popular events that will start today, Sunday, at 6:00 PM in all cities of the occupied West Bank and head to the flashpoints with the oppressive Zionist occupation to show them our determination and uphold our right to liberation and return," it urged.
Breaking Headlines
Middle East News
Palestine
Israel
Hamas Movement
Next
Egyptian-Jordanian statement over situation in Palestine
Two Israelis, one Egyptian killed by policeman's gunfire in Alexandria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:12
Lavrov and Aboul Gheit discuss Israel-Palestine situation
Middle East News
08:12
Lavrov and Aboul Gheit discuss Israel-Palestine situation
0
Middle East News
08:03
Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine: Pope Francis
Middle East News
08:03
Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine: Pope Francis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-26
Strategic calculations: Saudi Ambassador to Palestine's impact on Israel-Saudi ties
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-26
Strategic calculations: Saudi Ambassador to Palestine's impact on Israel-Saudi ties
0
Breaking Headlines
09:39
Ministry of Health in Gaza says 370 killed and 2,200 injured in Israeli attacks
Breaking Headlines
09:39
Ministry of Health in Gaza says 370 killed and 2,200 injured in Israeli attacks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:31
The day will come when Palestine and its sanctities will return to their Arab owners: Jumblatt
Middle East News
09:31
The day will come when Palestine and its sanctities will return to their Arab owners: Jumblatt
0
Middle East News
09:06
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks with leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad
Middle East News
09:06
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks with leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad
0
Middle East News
08:12
Lavrov and Aboul Gheit discuss Israel-Palestine situation
Middle East News
08:12
Lavrov and Aboul Gheit discuss Israel-Palestine situation
0
Middle East News
08:03
Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine: Pope Francis
Middle East News
08:03
Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine: Pope Francis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:12
Lavrov and Aboul Gheit discuss Israel-Palestine situation
Middle East News
08:12
Lavrov and Aboul Gheit discuss Israel-Palestine situation
0
World News
2023-10-04
Russia announces the downing of 31 Ukrainian drones west of the country
World News
2023-10-04
Russia announces the downing of 31 Ukrainian drones west of the country
0
World News
2023-10-07
Al Arabiya: Brazil to call emergency meeting of UN Security Council over attack on Israel
World News
2023-10-07
Al Arabiya: Brazil to call emergency meeting of UN Security Council over attack on Israel
0
Middle East News
2023-10-07
Israeli Prime Minister: Hamas will pay an unprecedented price
Middle East News
2023-10-07
Israeli Prime Minister: Hamas will pay an unprecedented price
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:22
NNA: Lebanese Army closes military road near Blue Line amid Israeli military deployment
Lebanon News
12:22
NNA: Lebanese Army closes military road near Blue Line amid Israeli military deployment
2
Lebanon News
01:07
Israel targets Lebanese area after shooting incident
Lebanon News
01:07
Israel targets Lebanese area after shooting incident
3
Lebanon News
07:24
Israeli forces shell Lebanese towns, civilian injuries reported
Lebanon News
07:24
Israeli forces shell Lebanese towns, civilian injuries reported
4
Lebanon News
00:49
Rockets strike radar station, Rweisat Al-Alam in Shebaa Farms: video
Lebanon News
00:49
Rockets strike radar station, Rweisat Al-Alam in Shebaa Farms: video
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes
6
Lebanon News
04:45
Hezbollah's response: reestablishing tent targeted by Israel
Lebanon News
04:45
Hezbollah's response: reestablishing tent targeted by Israel
7
Lebanon News
01:45
Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: Attack on three Zionist occupation sites in Shebaa Farms area
Lebanon News
01:45
Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: Attack on three Zionist occupation sites in Shebaa Farms area
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Surprise attack: Israel on high alert as Hamas infiltrates Israeli territory
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Surprise attack: Israel on high alert as Hamas infiltrates Israeli territory
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More