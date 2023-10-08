Egyptian-Jordanian statement over situation in Palestine

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received a phone call from Jordan's King Abdullah to consult on the situation in Palestine, as announced by the Egyptian presidency.



The official spokesperson for the presidency stated that "the call emphasized the priority of regional and international efforts to work towards de-escalation, restraint, bloodshed prevention, and preventing further deterioration of the situation."



Both sides agreed to "continue consultations and coordination between Egypt and Jordan with the aim of enhancing efforts to achieve a ceasefire, leading to advancing the comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue on the basis of a two-state solution, in accordance with relevant international legitimacy references, ensuring the establishment of peace and stability in the region," as reported by Russia Today.