Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks with leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad

2023-10-08 | 09:06
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks with leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks with leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi contacted the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziad al-Nakhala, and the leader of Hamas Movement Ismail Haniyeh, a day after the attack launched by Hamas on Israel, according to official media reports in Tehran.
 

