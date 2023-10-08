News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The day will come when Palestine and its sanctities will return to their Arab owners: Jumblatt
Middle East News
2023-10-08 | 09:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
The day will come when Palestine and its sanctities will return to their Arab owners: Jumblatt
Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt wrote on X platform on Sunday, "To the forced conscripts from the Arab Druze in the Israeli army in occupied Palestine, beware of participating in the war against the fighters of Hamas and the Palestinian people. The march of history, no matter how long it takes, goes hand in hand with the freedom of peoples, and the day will come when Palestine and its sanctities will return to their Arab owners."
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Palestine
Next
Palestinian casualties in Gaza due to escalation with Israel rise to 313
AFP: Israeli raids destroy several towers in the Gaza Strip
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
Red Cross transfers body of 74-year-old Lebanese man from occupied Palestine to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
Red Cross transfers body of 74-year-old Lebanese man from occupied Palestine to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:12
Experts close to Hezbollah to LBCI: Drone launched from Lebanon is not affiliated with the party
Lebanon News
10:12
Experts close to Hezbollah to LBCI: Drone launched from Lebanon is not affiliated with the party
0
Breaking Headlines
08:40
Israeli media says the Iron Dome in Kiryat Shmona fires a missile towards a drone that entered from Lebanon
Breaking Headlines
08:40
Israeli media says the Iron Dome in Kiryat Shmona fires a missile towards a drone that entered from Lebanon
0
Middle East News
08:12
Lavrov and Aboul Gheit discuss Israel-Palestine situation
Middle East News
08:12
Lavrov and Aboul Gheit discuss Israel-Palestine situation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:47
Israel's Ambassador to the US Herzog says Americans are among hostages
Middle East News
12:47
Israel's Ambassador to the US Herzog says Americans are among hostages
0
World News
12:02
Second phone call between Netanyahu and Biden in the past 24 hours
World News
12:02
Second phone call between Netanyahu and Biden in the past 24 hours
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Al-Aqsa Flood operation: Second day
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Al-Aqsa Flood operation: Second day
0
Middle East News
10:50
Erdogan urges Israel and Hamas to 'support peace'
Middle East News
10:50
Erdogan urges Israel and Hamas to 'support peace'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:31
The day will come when Palestine and its sanctities will return to their Arab owners: Jumblatt
Middle East News
09:31
The day will come when Palestine and its sanctities will return to their Arab owners: Jumblatt
0
Lebanon News
10:12
Experts close to Hezbollah to LBCI: Drone launched from Lebanon is not affiliated with the party
Lebanon News
10:12
Experts close to Hezbollah to LBCI: Drone launched from Lebanon is not affiliated with the party
0
Lebanon News
01:45
Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: Attack on three Zionist occupation sites in Shebaa Farms area
Lebanon News
01:45
Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: Attack on three Zionist occupation sites in Shebaa Farms area
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-06
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation
Lebanon News
2023-10-06
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:24
Israeli forces shell Lebanese towns, civilian injuries reported
Lebanon News
07:24
Israeli forces shell Lebanese towns, civilian injuries reported
2
Lebanon News
01:07
Israel targets Lebanese area after shooting incident
Lebanon News
01:07
Israel targets Lebanese area after shooting incident
3
Lebanon News
00:49
Rockets strike radar station, Rweisat Al-Alam in Shebaa Farms: video
Lebanon News
00:49
Rockets strike radar station, Rweisat Al-Alam in Shebaa Farms: video
4
Lebanon News
04:45
Hezbollah's response: reestablishing tent targeted by Israel
Lebanon News
04:45
Hezbollah's response: reestablishing tent targeted by Israel
5
Lebanon News
01:45
Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: Attack on three Zionist occupation sites in Shebaa Farms area
Lebanon News
01:45
Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: Attack on three Zionist occupation sites in Shebaa Farms area
6
Lebanon News
10:12
Experts close to Hezbollah to LBCI: Drone launched from Lebanon is not affiliated with the party
Lebanon News
10:12
Experts close to Hezbollah to LBCI: Drone launched from Lebanon is not affiliated with the party
7
Lebanon News
02:20
Security concerns rise: UNIFIL in communication with both sides of the Blue Line
Lebanon News
02:20
Security concerns rise: UNIFIL in communication with both sides of the Blue Line
8
Middle East News
09:31
The day will come when Palestine and its sanctities will return to their Arab owners: Jumblatt
Middle East News
09:31
The day will come when Palestine and its sanctities will return to their Arab owners: Jumblatt
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More