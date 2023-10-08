The day will come when Palestine and its sanctities will return to their Arab owners: Jumblatt

2023-10-08 | 09:31
The day will come when Palestine and its sanctities will return to their Arab owners: Jumblatt
The day will come when Palestine and its sanctities will return to their Arab owners: Jumblatt

Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt wrote on X platform on Sunday, "To the forced conscripts from the Arab Druze in the Israeli army in occupied Palestine, beware of participating in the war against the fighters of Hamas and the Palestinian people. The march of history, no matter how long it takes, goes hand in hand with the freedom of peoples, and the day will come when Palestine and its sanctities will return to their Arab owners."

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Palestine

Palestinian casualties in Gaza due to escalation with Israel rise to 313
AFP: Israeli raids destroy several towers in the Gaza Strip
