Israel's Ambassador to the US Herzog says Americans are among hostages
Middle East News
2023-10-08 | 12:47
Israel's Ambassador to the US Herzog says Americans are among hostages
Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog reported that American citizens are among the individuals held by fighters from the Hamas movement during their attack launched from the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
Next
Palestinian casualties in Gaza due to escalation with Israel rise to 313
AFP: Israeli raids destroy several towers in the Gaza Strip
Previous
