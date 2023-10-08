Biden says additional military aid 'on its way' to Israel

2023-10-08 | 13:45
LBCI
0min
Biden says additional military aid 'on its way' to Israel

The US President Joe Biden informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that additional US military assistance is on its way to Israel.

Biden also confirmed that "more of it will arrive in the coming days," according to the White House.
 

