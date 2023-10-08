News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden says additional military aid 'on its way' to Israel
Middle East News
2023-10-08 | 13:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden says additional military aid 'on its way' to Israel
The US President Joe Biden informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that additional US military assistance is on its way to Israel.
Biden also confirmed that "more of it will arrive in the coming days," according to the White House.
Middle East News
Biden
US
Military
Aid
Israel
Next
Palestinian casualties in Gaza due to escalation with Israel rise to 313
AFP: Israeli raids destroy several towers in the Gaza Strip
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
01:36
Several US citizens killed in Hamas Movement attack
Middle East News
01:36
Several US citizens killed in Hamas Movement attack
0
Press Highlights
01:10
Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral
Press Highlights
01:10
Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral
0
Middle East News
00:39
Several Security Council members condemn Hamas attack
Middle East News
00:39
Several Security Council members condemn Hamas attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:28
Israel's Iron Dome: Assessing its effectiveness
News Bulletin Reports
14:28
Israel's Iron Dome: Assessing its effectiveness
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
01:36
Several US citizens killed in Hamas Movement attack
Middle East News
01:36
Several US citizens killed in Hamas Movement attack
0
Middle East News
00:39
Several Security Council members condemn Hamas attack
Middle East News
00:39
Several Security Council members condemn Hamas attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:28
Israel's Iron Dome: Assessing its effectiveness
News Bulletin Reports
14:28
Israel's Iron Dome: Assessing its effectiveness
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Trapped or departing: Israelis' dilemma after Al-Aqsa Flood
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Trapped or departing: Israelis' dilemma after Al-Aqsa Flood
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:10
Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral
Press Highlights
01:10
Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-02
Samir Geagea urges the government to take action on Syrian refugee threat
Lebanon News
2023-10-02
Samir Geagea urges the government to take action on Syrian refugee threat
0
Middle East News
07:57
Egyptian-Jordanian statement over situation in Palestine
Middle East News
07:57
Egyptian-Jordanian statement over situation in Palestine
0
Middle East News
2023-10-07
198 dead and more than 1,600 wounded in the Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2023-10-07
198 dead and more than 1,600 wounded in the Gaza Strip
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:24
Israeli forces shell Lebanese towns, civilian injuries reported
Lebanon News
07:24
Israeli forces shell Lebanese towns, civilian injuries reported
2
Lebanon News
04:45
Hezbollah's response: reestablishing tent targeted by Israel
Lebanon News
04:45
Hezbollah's response: reestablishing tent targeted by Israel
3
Lebanon News
10:12
Experts close to Hezbollah to LBCI: Drone launched from Lebanon is not affiliated with the party
Lebanon News
10:12
Experts close to Hezbollah to LBCI: Drone launched from Lebanon is not affiliated with the party
4
Middle East News
09:31
The day will come when Palestine and its sanctities will return to their Arab owners: Jumblatt
Middle East News
09:31
The day will come when Palestine and its sanctities will return to their Arab owners: Jumblatt
5
Lebanon News
02:20
Security concerns rise: UNIFIL in communication with both sides of the Blue Line
Lebanon News
02:20
Security concerns rise: UNIFIL in communication with both sides of the Blue Line
6
Lebanon News
03:34
UN Special Coordinator voices deep concern over Blue Line exchange of fire
Lebanon News
03:34
UN Special Coordinator voices deep concern over Blue Line exchange of fire
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Trapped or departing: Israelis' dilemma after Al-Aqsa Flood
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Trapped or departing: Israelis' dilemma after Al-Aqsa Flood
8
News Bulletin Reports
14:28
Israel's Iron Dome: Assessing its effectiveness
News Bulletin Reports
14:28
Israel's Iron Dome: Assessing its effectiveness
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More