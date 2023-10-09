Israel strikes over 500 Hamas targets overnight in Gaza

Middle East News
2023-10-09 | 02:29
Israel strikes over 500 Hamas targets overnight in Gaza
Israel strikes over 500 Hamas targets overnight in Gaza

The Israeli army announced on Monday the bombing of "more than 500 targets" belonging to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements in Gaza during night, as part of the intensive strikes it has been conducting on the Gaza Strip following Hamas's operation.
 

Middle East News

Israel

Gaza

Hamas

Palestine

Palestinians

