Turkish airstrike kills 11 Kurdish security personnel in Northeast Syria

Eleven members of the Kurdish Internal Security Forces (Asayish) were killed, and dozens were wounded in a Turkish airstrike that targeted one of their centers near the border city of Al-Malikiyah in northeastern Syria on Sunday night, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



The Internal Security Forces announced early Monday, "A warplane belonging to the oppressive Turkish occupation state targeted one of our centers (...) resulting in the martyrdom of some of our members and the injury of others," without providing further details.



AFP