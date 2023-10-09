Qatari-led mediation aims to secure Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal

An informed source in Hamas revealed on Sunday evening that there is advanced mediation led by Qatar to conduct an urgent exchange deal with Israel.



The source, speaking to the Xinhua News Agency on the condition of anonymity, stated that with American support, Doha is seeking an agreement to release Israeli women captured by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian female prisoners in Israeli jails.



The source added that a leader in Hamas informed Qatar that the movement does not object to conducting the deal, provided it ensures the release of all 36 Palestinian female prisoners from Israeli prisons.



No official statement has been issued in Qatar regarding this information as of now.