More than 123,000 people have been displaced in Gaza Strip: United Nations

2023-10-09 | 03:28
More than 123,000 people have been displaced in Gaza Strip: United Nations
More than 123,000 people have been displaced in Gaza Strip: United Nations

The United Nations announced on Monday that more than 123,000 people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip since the start of the recent escalation between Israel and Hamas. 

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated, "Over 123,538 people have been internally displaced in Gaza, out of fear and for protection, amid concerns about the demolition of their homes" due to Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling, adding that more than 73,000 people have sought refuge in schools. 

AFP 
 

