Iran denies involvement in Hamas operation against Israel: Foreign Affairs
Middle East News
2023-10-09 | 03:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran denies involvement in Hamas operation against Israel: Foreign Affairs
The spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Monday that accusations against Tehran of involvement in the surprise operation conducted by Hamas against Israel are "based on political motives." He emphasized that Tehran does not interfere "in the decisions of other countries, including Palestine."
Nasser Kanaani, during a press conference, said that "the Palestinian people's resistance has the necessary capacity, strength, and will to defend itself, protect its nation, and attempt to regain its lost rights."
AFP
