At least 250 killed at music festival attacked by Hamas

2023-10-09 | 04:30
At least 250 killed at music festival attacked by Hamas
At least 250 killed at music festival attacked by Hamas

The Hamas movement fighters killed "approximately 250" people at a music event near the border with the Gaza Strip, according to a volunteer with the Israeli non-governmental organization "Zaka" who assisted in collecting the bodies.
 

