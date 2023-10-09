Alarm sirens sounding in Jerusalem: AFP

Middle East News
2023-10-09 | 05:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Alarm sirens sounding in Jerusalem: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Alarm sirens sounding in Jerusalem: AFP

Alarm sirens sounded in Jerusalem on Monday, followed by the sound of explosions, according to journalists from the AFP agency. 

The sounds of explosions were heard after the sirens went off around midday (09:00 GMT). Sirens had also sounded in the city on Saturday, the first day of the surprise attack launched by Hamas on Israel from the Gaza Strip, while sirens were not activated on Sunday. 

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Alarm

Sirens

Jerusalem

Explosions

Hamas

Israel

Gaza Strip

LBCI Next
Lavrov: Russia, Arab League will work to ‘stop the bloodshed’ in Israel and Gaza
Israeli Army Says Regained Full Control of Southern Towns After Hamas Attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:56

White House: At least nine Americans killed as a result of Hamas' attack on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
08:29

The death toll from the Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip rises to 560

LBCI
Middle East News
07:38

Israel orders an “immediate” cut off of water supplies from Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
05:45

Israeli Army Says Regained Full Control of Southern Towns After Hamas Attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:32

Russia Stresses Palestinian Statehood as Key to Israeli Conflict Resolution

LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

Bahrain joins UAE in condemning hostage-taking operation by Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
08:51

Cyprus keeps its air links with Israel open despite war

LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Netanyahu: Our response to Hamas will change the shape of the Middle East

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Israeli Army spokesperson confirms killing of border-crossing 'militants' from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-08

Israeli media says the Iron Dome in Kiryat Shmona fires a missile towards a drone that entered from Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Experts close to Hezbollah to LBCI: Drone launched from Lebanon is not affiliated with the party

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Military alert on Lebanon's southern border, military centers in settlements

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

International concerns over tensions on Lebanese southern border

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Israeli Army spokesperson confirms killing of border-crossing 'militants' from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Israeli Channel 14: Two infiltrators from Lebanon were killed by Israeli army fire

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More