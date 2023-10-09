Lavrov: Russia, Arab League will work to ‘stop the bloodshed’ in Israel and Gaza

Middle East News
2023-10-09 | 06:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Lavrov: Russia, Arab League will work to ‘stop the bloodshed’ in Israel and Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Lavrov: Russia, Arab League will work to ‘stop the bloodshed’ in Israel and Gaza

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed on Monday during his meeting with the Secretary-General of the Arab League in Moscow that Russia and the League will work to "stop the bloodshed" in Israel and Gaza. 

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, on his part, stated that the Arab League rejects violence "from both sides" and calls for a "fair solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict." 

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Russia

Sergey Lavrov

Meeting

Arab League

Moscow

Israel

Gaza

LBCI Next
Anger mounts in Israel as recent events unfold
Alarm sirens sounding in Jerusalem: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:45

Borrell: Emergency meeting on Tuesday for EU foreign ministers regarding Israel and Gaza

LBCI
World News
09:32

Russia Stresses Palestinian Statehood as Key to Israeli Conflict Resolution

LBCI
Middle East News
08:29

The death toll from the Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip rises to 560

LBCI
Middle East News
07:38

Israel orders an “immediate” cut off of water supplies from Gaza Strip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:32

Russia Stresses Palestinian Statehood as Key to Israeli Conflict Resolution

LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

Bahrain joins UAE in condemning hostage-taking operation by Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
08:51

Cyprus keeps its air links with Israel open despite war

LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Netanyahu: Our response to Hamas will change the shape of the Middle East

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Middle East News
04:28

Baraka to LBCI: So far, no negotiations have started for a prisoner exchange or to end the operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07

Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-04

Final draft of 2023 Budget Law sent to Parliament for approval

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Experts close to Hezbollah to LBCI: Drone launched from Lebanon is not affiliated with the party

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Military alert on Lebanon's southern border, military centers in settlements

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

International concerns over tensions on Lebanese southern border

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Israeli Army spokesperson confirms killing of border-crossing 'militants' from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Israeli Channel 14: Two infiltrators from Lebanon were killed by Israeli army fire

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More