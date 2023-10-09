News
Anger mounts in Israel as recent events unfold
Middle East News
2023-10-09 | 06:18
0
min
Anger mounts in Israel as recent events unfold
Israel is witnessing public anger against the government and the military due to recent developments that erupted on Saturday.
Additionally, the southern and northern regions are witnessing the evacuation of civilians.
Middle East News
Israel
Anger
Government
Military
Developments
Israel orders an “immediate” cut off of water supplies from Gaza Strip
Lavrov: Russia, Arab League will work to ‘stop the bloodshed’ in Israel and Gaza
Lebanon News
09:42
Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
World News
09:32
Russia Stresses Palestinian Statehood as Key to Israeli Conflict Resolution
World News
Middle East News
09:27
Bahrain joins UAE in condemning hostage-taking operation by Hamas
Middle East News
News Bulletin Reports
09:19
Strategic Surprises: Al-Qassam Brigades' Cutting-Edge Weapons and Tactics Unveiled in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
News Bulletin Reports
World News
09:32
Russia Stresses Palestinian Statehood as Key to Israeli Conflict Resolution
World News
Middle East News
09:27
Bahrain joins UAE in condemning hostage-taking operation by Hamas
Middle East News
Middle East News
08:51
Cyprus keeps its air links with Israel open despite war
Middle East News
Middle East News
08:40
Netanyahu: Our response to Hamas will change the shape of the Middle East
Middle East News
0
Lebanon News
09:42
Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
Middle East News
04:28
Baraka to LBCI: So far, no negotiations have started for a prisoner exchange or to end the operation
Middle East News
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07
Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-04
Final draft of 2023 Budget Law sent to Parliament for approval
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
1
Lebanon News
09:02
Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
09:42
Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
01:10
Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral
Press Highlights
Lebanon News
10:12
Experts close to Hezbollah to LBCI: Drone launched from Lebanon is not affiliated with the party
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
06:24
Military alert on Lebanon's southern border, military centers in settlements
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
02:13
International concerns over tensions on Lebanese southern border
Press Highlights
Lebanon News
08:54
Israeli Army spokesperson confirms killing of border-crossing 'militants' from Lebanon
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
08:38
Israeli Channel 14: Two infiltrators from Lebanon were killed by Israeli army fire
Lebanon News
