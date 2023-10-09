Israel orders an “immediate” cut off of water supplies from Gaza Strip

In a rapidly escalating situation between the Israeli state and the Hamas movement, Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz has issued a directive to immediately cut off water supplies to the Gaza Strip.



This move comes on the third day of heightened tensions between the two entities.



The minister's office released a statement confirming this action, stating, "Israeli Energy and Infrastructure Minister Israel Katz has ordered Mekorot (the national water company) to cut off water supplies to the Gaza Strip immediately."



This decision followed shortly after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced the imposition of a "full blockade" on the Gaza Strip, indicating a significant shift in the ongoing crisis.





AFP