The death toll from the Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip rises to 560

2023-10-09 | 08:29
The death toll from the Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip rises to 560
The death toll from the Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip rises to 560

The Gaza Strip has witnessed a devastating toll as a result of ongoing Israeli airstrikes, with the Palestinian Health Ministry reporting the loss of 560 lives and 2,900 injuries on the third day of escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas. 

In a somber statement, the Ministry of Health confirmed, "560 civilians have tragically lost their lives, and an additional 2,900 citizens have been wounded, sustaining various injuries."


LBCI Next
Netanyahu: Our response to Hamas will change the shape of the Middle East
Israel orders an “immediate” cut off of water supplies from Gaza Strip
LBCI Previous

