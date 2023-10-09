Cyprus keeps its air links with Israel open despite war

Middle East News
2023-10-09 | 08:51
High views
2min
Cyprus keeps its air links with Israel open despite war

On Monday, Cyprus decided to maintain its air connections with Israel, despite the ongoing conflict that has persisted since the recent attack by Hamas on the Israeli state, as announced by the Minister of Transport, Alexis Vafiadis.

The Minister emphasized the importance of keeping air links between the island and Israel intact, stating, "All Cypriots in Israel and all residents in Israel who wish to come can do so" aboard commercial flights.

He further revealed that 11 flights were scheduled to operate on Monday between Larnaca and Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, while transportation officials remain on alert, closely monitoring the air traffic.

Cyprus and Israel have developed close ties and cooperate on energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean. Cyprus hosts a sizable Israeli community and welcomes a substantial number of Israeli tourists, who have become a significant source of income, especially after the decline in Russian tourism following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Cyprus has become a popular destination for Israeli tourists, constituting more than 14.9% of visitors in August, second only to British tourists at 35.9%.

Vafiadis added, "We are waiting to see if we need to provide any assistance."

Cyprus's President, Nicos Anastasiades, has offered to provide healthcare services, and Vafiadis noted, "This may require transportation either by aircraft or ships. We are prepared to provide that."


AFP
 

