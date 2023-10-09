Hamas official: No room for negotiations with Israel regarding a prisoner exchange

Hamas political bureau member, Husam Badran, reaffirmed on Monday that there is "no room currently" for negotiations with Israel regarding a prisoner exchange, as the "military operation" against the Israeli state continues.



Badran stated in Doha, "The military operation is ongoing, and the resistance, led by the Al-Qassam Brigades, continues to defend our people. Therefore, there is currently no room for negotiations on the issue of prisoners or anything else."







AFP