Emergency meeting of the Arab League foreign ministers to address Israeli aggression against Gaza

2023-10-09 | 10:04
Emergency meeting of the Arab League foreign ministers to address Israeli aggression against Gaza
Emergency meeting of the Arab League foreign ministers to address Israeli aggression against Gaza

The Arab League will hold an emergency meeting at the ministerial level on Wednesday to discuss "Israeli aggression on Gaza," according to Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, Hossam Zaki.

Zaki stated that an extraordinary session of the Arab League Council had been convened at the request of the State of Palestine. The meeting aims to explore political avenues, both on the Arab and international fronts, to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza.


AFP
 

