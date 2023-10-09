News
Al Jazeera: Al-Qassam Brigades announces the bombing of occupied Jerusalem
Middle East News
2023-10-09 | 10:24
Al Jazeera: Al-Qassam Brigades announces the bombing of occupied Jerusalem
Al Jazeera reported that the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, have announced a bombing in occupied Jerusalem.
The details of the incident and the extent of the damage caused are yet to be fully disclosed.
Lebanon News
12:34
Education Minister suspends classes on Tuesday in the South due to deteriorating security conditions
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years
Middle East News
12:16
Israeli Army Radio: Raids on Gaza will continue even at the expense of harming hostage
Middle East News
12:12
Al Jazeera: Alarm sirens sounded in the area surrounding Gaza, Ashkelon, Mish'an, Mavki'im, and Beit Shikma
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years
Middle East News
12:16
Israeli Army Radio: Raids on Gaza will continue even at the expense of harming hostage
Middle East News
12:12
Al Jazeera: Alarm sirens sounded in the area surrounding Gaza, Ashkelon, Mish'an, Mavki'im, and Beit Shikma
Middle East News
11:29
Hamas reiterates justification for Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in defense of Palestinian rights
Lebanon News
2023-10-07
NNA: Lebanese Army closes military road near Blue Line amid Israeli military deployment
Lebanon News
08:54
Israeli Army spokesperson confirms killing of border-crossing 'militants' from Lebanon
World News
08:13
Navigation at Hamburg Airport suspended following threat to Iranian plane
Lebanon News
10:03
UNIFIL reports explosions near Al-Boustan in Southwest Lebanon, urges restraint
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
09:02
Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:42
Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
11:45
Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:36
Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling
Lebanon News
11:05
Al-Quds Brigades announces its responsibility for carrying out an operation on Lebanese border with occupied Palestine
Lebanon News
12:34
Education Minister suspends classes on Tuesday in the South due to deteriorating security conditions
Press Highlights
01:10
Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral
Lebanon News
06:24
Military alert on Lebanon's southern border, military centers in settlements
Learn More