Israel Imposes Full Siege on Gaza Following Unprecedented Attack

Israeli Defense Minister Ya'alon announced on Monday the imposition of a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip, controlled by Hamas, following the unprecedented attack by the Islamic movement on Israel, resulting in more than 1,100 casualties on both sides so far.

As the Israeli army works to rescue about a hundred Israelis held by Hamas and Islamic Jihad since the Saturday attack, Hamas political bureau member Hussam Badran affirmed that they would not negotiate a prisoner exchange while their operation is ongoing.

AFP