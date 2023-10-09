Al Arabiya: Rockets fired from Gaza towards Be'er Sheva

2023-10-09 | 10:58
Al Arabiya: Rockets fired from Gaza towards Be'er Sheva

Rockets have been fired from Gaza towards the Israeli city of Be'er Sheva, according to Al Arabiya.

