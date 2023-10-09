Hamas reiterates justification for Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in defense of Palestinian rights

Middle East News
2023-10-09 | 11:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas reiterates justification for Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in defense of Palestinian rights
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas reiterates justification for Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in defense of Palestinian rights

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, emphasized that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood is a legitimate battle for the Palestinian people to defend their land, sacred sites, and themselves. 

This comes in the face of the continued aggression by the occupation forces and the world's silence and inaction aimed at putting an end to their escalating terrorism.

Hamas calls upon all nations worldwide to shoulder their political and humanitarian responsibilities by supporting the just struggle of the Palestinians for freedom, self-determination, and the establishment of their fully sovereign independent state, with Jerusalem as its capital. 

The call stresses the need to end the world's most prolonged and most dangerous ongoing occupation.

Middle East News

Hamas

Justification

Operation

Al-Aqsa

Flood

Defense

Palestinian

Rights

LBCI Next
Several Security Council members condemn Hamas attack
Israel's Iron Dome: Assessing its effectiveness
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:37

Cape Town rally in solidarity with Palestine's Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:19

Strategic Surprises: Al-Qassam Brigades' Cutting-Edge Weapons and Tactics Unveiled in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-08

Al-Aqsa Flood operation: Second day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07

1973 vs. 2023: Comparing Operation Al-Aqsa Flood to the 1973 Yom Kippur War

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:28

Netanyahu says Israel's actions will have long-lasting impact

LBCI
Middle East News
13:08

UN Secretary-General: We have reports of Israel bombing health facilities, residential towers, and a mosque in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
13:02

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson: Any targeting of our people without prior notice will be met with the execution of civilian hostages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Hezbollah mourns its second member, Ali Raef Ftouni, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Fatah Movement's statement on the attack in Ain al-Hilweh during Gaza solidarity march

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:40

Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Hezbollah mourns its second member, Ali Raef Ftouni, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:09

Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Hezbollah mourns its member, Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Education Minister suspends classes on Tuesday in the South due to deteriorating security conditions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More