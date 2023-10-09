Hamas reiterates justification for Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in defense of Palestinian rights

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, emphasized that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood is a legitimate battle for the Palestinian people to defend their land, sacred sites, and themselves.



This comes in the face of the continued aggression by the occupation forces and the world's silence and inaction aimed at putting an end to their escalating terrorism.



Hamas calls upon all nations worldwide to shoulder their political and humanitarian responsibilities by supporting the just struggle of the Palestinians for freedom, self-determination, and the establishment of their fully sovereign independent state, with Jerusalem as its capital.



The call stresses the need to end the world's most prolonged and most dangerous ongoing occupation.