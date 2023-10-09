Al Jazeera: Alarm sirens sounded in the area surrounding Gaza, Ashkelon, Mish'an, Mavki'im, and Beit Shikma

2023-10-09 | 12:12
Al Jazeera: Alarm sirens sounded in the area surrounding Gaza, Ashkelon, Mish&#39;an, Mavki&#39;im, and Beit Shikma
Al Jazeera: Alarm sirens sounded in the area surrounding Gaza, Ashkelon, Mish'an, Mavki'im, and Beit Shikma

Al Jazeera reported warning sirens have been activated in the areas surrounding Gaza, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Mavki'im, and Beit Shikma.

Al Jazeera

Alarm

Sirens

Gaza

Ashkelon

Mish'an

Mavki'im

Beit Shikma

