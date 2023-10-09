Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson: Any targeting of our people without prior notice will be met with the execution of civilian hostages

Middle East News
2023-10-09 | 13:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson: Any targeting of our people without prior notice will be met with the execution of civilian hostages
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson: Any targeting of our people without prior notice will be met with the execution of civilian hostages

In a statement, the spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades issued a warning, stating their intent to confront the enemy using the methods familiar to them.

He declared that any targeting of their people without prior warning would be met with a response that involved the execution of civilian hostages.

Middle East News

Al-Qassam Brigades

Spokesperson

Targeting

Notice

Execution

Civilian

Hostages

LBCI Next
Several US citizens killed in Hamas Movement attack
Several Security Council members condemn Hamas attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:51

Israeli Army advises civilians near Lebanese border to stay indoors

LBCI
Middle East News
10:24

Al Jazeera: Al-Qassam Brigades announces the bombing of occupied Jerusalem

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:19

Strategic Surprises: Al-Qassam Brigades' Cutting-Edge Weapons and Tactics Unveiled in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Israeli Army spokesperson confirms killing of border-crossing 'militants' from Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:28

Netanyahu says Israel's actions will have long-lasting impact

LBCI
Middle East News
13:08

UN Secretary-General: We have reports of Israel bombing health facilities, residential towers, and a mosque in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years

LBCI
Middle East News
12:16

Israeli Army Radio: Raids on Gaza will continue even at the expense of harming hostage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Hezbollah mourns its member, Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
02:21

Battle with Hamas is longer than we expected: Israeli Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:09

Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Hezbollah mourns its second member, Ali Raef Ftouni, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:09

Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Hezbollah mourns its member, Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Education Minister suspends classes on Tuesday in the South due to deteriorating security conditions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More