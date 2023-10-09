Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel's actions against its enemies will echo for generations.



He said, "We are fortifying our borders with Lebanon and the West Bank and eliminating armed individuals within our territories. Our first step was to clear the towns surrounding the Gaza Strip of militants, and our second step was the ongoing intensive attack on Gaza. I call on opposition leaders to form an emergency government."



He added, "Hamas asked for war, and it will face a war. Israel's enemies in the region understand the significance of the arrival of an American aircraft carrier."



He called for international support to "allow Israel to act with a significant margin of freedom."



He emphasized that anywhere Hamas operates will turn into ruins, and Israel will do everything for the kidnapped and missing individuals.