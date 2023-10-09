Netanyahu says Israel's actions will have long-lasting impact

Middle East News
2023-10-09 | 15:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu says Israel&#39;s actions will have long-lasting impact
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu says Israel's actions will have long-lasting impact

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel's actions against its enemies will echo for generations.

He said, "We are fortifying our borders with Lebanon and the West Bank and eliminating armed individuals within our territories. Our first step was to clear the towns surrounding the Gaza Strip of militants, and our second step was the ongoing intensive attack on Gaza. I call on opposition leaders to form an emergency government."

He added, "Hamas asked for war, and it will face a war. Israel's enemies in the region understand the significance of the arrival of an American aircraft carrier."

He called for international support to "allow Israel to act with a significant margin of freedom."

He emphasized that anywhere Hamas operates will turn into ruins, and Israel will do everything for the kidnapped and missing individuals.
 

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Lebanon

West Bank

Hamas

Gaza

LBCI Next
More than 123,000 people have been displaced in Gaza Strip: United Nations
Qatari-led mediation aims to secure Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:49

Israeli Army: We are carrying out one of the largest air strikes ever against Hamas in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
02:29

Israel strikes over 500 Hamas targets overnight in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
16:20

Israeli bombardment death toll in Gaza reaches 687: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:40

Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
16:25

Washington warns Hezbollah against opening new front with Israel: Pentagon official

LBCI
Middle East News
16:20

Israeli bombardment death toll in Gaza reaches 687: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
16:12

Saudi Crown Prince assures ongoing support for Palestinians

LBCI
Middle East News
13:08

UN Secretary-General: We have reports of Israel bombing health facilities, residential towers, and a mosque in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-07

Qatari Mediation in Lebanon: Unraveling Political Complexities and Maneuvering for Presidential Succession

LBCI
World News
2023-10-03

Another earthquake shakes the volcanic region of Campi Flegrei in Italy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:09

Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Hezbollah mourns its second member, Ali Raef Ftouni, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Hezbollah mourns its member, Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:40

Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More