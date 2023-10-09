Washington warns Hezbollah against opening new front with Israel: Pentagon official

Middle East News
2023-10-09 | 16:25
High views
Washington warns Hezbollah against opening new front with Israel: Pentagon official
Washington warns Hezbollah against opening new front with Israel: Pentagon official

Washington warns Hezbollah against opening a new front with Israel.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Washington

Hezbollah

Front

Israel

Pentagon

