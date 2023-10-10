News
Israeli Army: We took control of all of Gaza envelope area
Middle East News
2023-10-10 | 01:00
Israeli Army: We took control of all of Gaza envelope area
The Israeli Army declared that it had successfully secured control over all areas surrounding Gaza, putting an end to clashes with Palestinian militants within Israeli territory.
