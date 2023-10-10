Israeli Army: We took control of all of Gaza envelope area

2023-10-10 | 01:00
Israeli Army: We took control of all of Gaza envelope area

The Israeli Army declared that it had successfully secured control over all areas surrounding Gaza, putting an end to clashes with Palestinian militants within Israeli territory.

