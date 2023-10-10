Israeli Army: Nearly 1,500 bodies of Hamas fighters found in Israel

The Israeli army announced on Tuesday the discovery of approximately 1,500 bodies of Hamas fighters in Israel and around the Gaza Strip, as the military continues its bombardment of the enclave.



Military spokesperson Richard Haight told reporters, "Approximately 1,500 bodies of Hamas fighters have been found in Israel and around the Gaza Strip," adding that security forces have "regained some control over the borders" with Gaza.



He further noted, "We are aware that since last night, no one has entered... but infiltration attempts can still occur."



Haight confirmed that the army has "almost completed" the evacuation of all civilian settlements in the border area.



Hamas initiated a surprise operation against Israel through the border fence on Saturday morning, resulting in the deaths of 900 people inside Israel.



In response, Israel launched aerial and artillery strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of 687 people in the territory thus far.





AFP