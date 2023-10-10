Jordanian Public Security: King Hussein Bridge linking Jordan and the West Bank will temporarily close

2023-10-10 | 02:51
Jordanian Public Security: King Hussein Bridge linking Jordan and the West Bank will temporarily close
Jordanian Public Security: King Hussein Bridge linking Jordan and the West Bank will temporarily close

Jordan's Public Security department has announced the temporary closure of the King Hussein Bridge, effectively severing the connection between Jordan and the West Bank.

