UNRWA: Israeli air strikes displace 187,518 people in Gaza Strip

Mass displacement has escalated in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, with displaced people exceeding 187,518 and expected to rise further. This adds to the approximately 3,000 Palestinians in Gaza who were already displaced due to previous escalations.Nearly 137,500 internally displaced people (IDPs) have sought refuge in 83 UNRWA schools across all Gaza Strip areas. As heavy airstrikes persist, more IDPs seek shelter in these UNRWA-operated schools.Despite strenuous efforts to provide essential services to the IDPs, the conditions in some shelters are challenging, with overcrowding and limited access to clean drinking water. Not all 83 schools are designated emergency shelters, so they were initially unprepared to accommodate IDPs.In collaboration with the World Food Program (WFP), UNRWA has distributed bread to displaced people in shelters.Furthermore, the UNRWA Gaza Field Office, housing both national and international staff, has suffered collateral damage due to airstrikes in the Rimal area in the center of Gaza City.Since October 7, a total of 18 UNRWA installations have been affected by the ongoing conflict.According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the casualty count includes 560 people killed, with at least 90 children and 2,900 individuals injured.According to Israeli sources, there have been at least 900 casualties on the Israeli side.