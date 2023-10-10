Al Jazeera: Funeral held for Palestinian journalists killed by Israeli air strikes

The funeral procession of the journalists Mohammed Subh and Saeed Al-Taweel, who were martyred in an #Israeli airstrike while covering the news early this morning
So far, six #journalists have been martyred in the Israeli aggression, and two others remain missing
تشييع جثامين… pic.twitter.com/3JqiI3ypAJ
— State of Palestine - MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) October 10, 2023
