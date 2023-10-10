Al Jazeera: Funeral held for Palestinian journalists killed by Israeli air strikes

A funeral has taken place for journalists Mohammed Subh and Saeed Al-Taweel, killed by an Israeli air strike while covering the news early Tuesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on “X.”

The funeral procession of the journalists Mohammed Subh and Saeed Al-Taweel, who were martyred in an #Israeli airstrike while covering the news early this morning



So far, six #journalists have been martyred in the Israeli aggression, and two others remain missing



تشييع جثامين… pic.twitter.com/3JqiI3ypAJ — State of Palestine - MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) October 10, 2023