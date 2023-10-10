Al-Jazeera: Home Front requests residents in towns along the border to take refuge due to infiltration concerns

Middle East News
2023-10-10 | 04:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Al-Jazeera: Home Front requests residents in towns along the border to take refuge due to infiltration concerns
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Al-Jazeera: Home Front requests residents in towns along the border to take refuge due to infiltration concerns

Al-Jazeera reported that the Home Front requested Israeli residents in towns along the eastern border with Lebanon's territory take refuge in shelters due to concerns about infiltration operations.
 

Middle East News

Home Front

Israel

Residents

Lebanon

Border

Refuge

Shelters

Infiltration

LBCI Next
Al Arabiya: Total siege of Gaza is 'prohibited' under international law: UN
Israeli Army: Reports of suspected violations of airspace of Golan and Upper Galilee
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:19

Brussels: Borrell confirms invitation of Israeli, Palestinian foreign ministers to address EU meeting

LBCI
Middle East News
06:02

Al Arabiya: Strikes close to Rafah border crossing between Gaza, Sinai Peninsula

LBCI
Middle East News
06:02

Al Jazeera: At least 770 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
05:55

Al Jazeera: Sirens sounds in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:19

Brussels: Borrell confirms invitation of Israeli, Palestinian foreign ministers to address EU meeting

LBCI
Middle East News
06:02

Al Arabiya: Strikes close to Rafah border crossing between Gaza, Sinai Peninsula

LBCI
Middle East News
06:02

Al Jazeera: At least 770 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
05:55

Al Jazeera: Sirens sounds in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Education Minister suspends classes on Tuesday in the South due to deteriorating security conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Fatah Movement's statement on the attack in Ain al-Hilweh during Gaza solidarity march

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-11

AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:09

Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Hezbollah mourns its second member, Ali Raef Ftouni, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Hezbollah mourns its member, Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:40

Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More