Hamas' Haniyeh: No prisoner negotiations until battle ends

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, announced, "We have informed all parties that have contacted us regarding the prisoners of the enemy with the resistance that this file will not be opened until the end of the battle, and it will only be at a price accepted by the resistance."



Haniyeh affirmed that "the battle of 'Al-Aqsa Flood' is a Palestinian battle of decision and execution, and this does not diminish our belief in the necessity of the participation of all the sons of our nation in this battle, foremost among them the forces of resistance."



He added, "The destruction and brutality practiced by the fascist regime against our heroic people in Gaza reflect the resounding results achieved by the strikes of Al-Qassam and the resistance factions since the beginning of the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood. Everything the enemy does will not erase the shame of the defeat it has suffered, and the enemy will pay a high price for its crimes and terrorism."