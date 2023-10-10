Al Arabiya: Strikes close to Rafah border crossing between Gaza, Sinai Peninsula

Middle East News
2023-10-10 | 06:02
Al Arabiya: Strikes close to Rafah border crossing between Gaza, Sinai Peninsula
Al Arabiya: Strikes close to Rafah border crossing between Gaza, Sinai Peninsula

Al Arabiya reported that a strike hit close to the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt.
 

