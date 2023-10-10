Hamas attack on Israel ignites popular Arab solidarity with Palestinians

2023-10-10
Hamas attack on Israel ignites popular Arab solidarity with Palestinians
Hamas attack on Israel ignites popular Arab solidarity with Palestinians

From Ramallah to Beirut, passing through Damascus, Baghdad, Cairo, and other cities, Hamas's attack on Israel has sparked widespread Arab popular solidarity. 

Dance performances, the distribution of sweets, supportive chants at stadiums, and the trending hashtag "Al-Aqsa Flood" have been seen across the region.

Since the first moments of Hamas's unprecedented and surprise attack, both in scale and style, in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, social media has been flooded with supportive and celebratory comments. The attack coincided with the 50th anniversary of the October 1973 war.

In several neighborhoods of Beirut, as well as in its southern suburbs, a stronghold of Hezbollah, residents quickly distributed sweets in celebration. 

Similar scenes played out in Damascus and several cities in the West Bank, where supportive demonstrations took place with participants carrying green Hamas flags, often without interference from the Palestinian Authority police, as is typically the case.



AFP

