Putin: The war between Israel, Hamas is a 'clear example of Washington's failure' in Middle East

2023-10-10 | 08:20
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the war between Israel and Hamas has demonstrated the "failure" of United States policy in the Middle East, and he considered the establishment of a Palestinian state "necessary." 

Putin stated during a meeting in the Kremlin with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, "This is a clear example of the failure of American policy in the Middle East." 

AFP   
 

