Al Arabiya: Israeli airstrike kills two Hamas officials in Gaza

2023-10-10
Al Arabiya: Israeli airstrike kills two Hamas officials in Gaza

Al Arabiya stated that an Israeli airstrike killed two senior Hamas officials in Gaza.
 

